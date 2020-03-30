Niskayuna closes all playgrounds by emergency order

People make their way along the banks of the Mohawk River in Niskayuna in 2004. With temperatures in the high 70’s for most of the day, parks and bike paths were fillled as people took advantage of the nice weather. (AP Photo/Albany Times Union, Paul Buckowski)

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna Town Supervisor Yasmine Syed issued an emergency order Monday that built on previous directives attempting to flatten the curve and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Syed’s most recent order closes all playgrounds, pavilions, picnic tables, outdoor grills, and the Niskayuna Dog Park to the public.

Athletic fields and courts will remain open for now, but only for “passive use,” meaning people must maintain a six-foot social distance.

The previous emergency order canceled and postponed all town meetings, but Monday’s order allows for remote or digital meetings, provided the public also has transparent access.

Monday’s order also adds Niskayuna Town Court to the list of closed government buildings, including the Town Hall and Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Take a look at Niskayuna Town Supervisor Syed’s emergency order below:

