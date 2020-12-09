Nikki Haley says her sister-in-law died of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says her sister-in-law has died after contracting the coronavirus. Haley tweeted Tuesday evening about Rhonda Lee Nelson, her husband’s sister:
An online obituary says Nelson was 53 years old, lived in West Milton, Ohio, and died November 25. She was remembered as a singer and piano musician who “ministered to many inside and outside of the church.”
Haley provided no further details on Nelson’s death.
Nelson is one of 7,103 people who have died of coronavirus in Ohio.
