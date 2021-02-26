NEWS10 investigates how NYS Department of Health receives data on nursing home COVID cases, deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A whirlwind of questions still surround how New York State reported COVID nursing home deaths. Why split the number of deaths in facilities from the number of residents who died in hospitals?

New York State law mandates infectious disease cases are reported within 24 hours to the state Health Commerce System and through what’s called nosocomial outbreak reporting applications (NORA). Amy Krause of the WeCare Corporation says it’s been that way her entire 30 years in the business, but with COVID came an all new way to send information.

“The Health Commerce System has been around for a while, but this is the first time that we had created a specific report for the outbreaks,” Krause explains.

WeCare operates The Diamond, formerly Diamond Hill, in Troy and half a dozen other facilities around the state. Krause says the new COVID report system was started in late March and almost immediately, fields were added to quantify deaths.

“There was a field for total deaths, and then it was broken down to deaths by the facility and deaths in the hospitals,” Krause says.

A statement from NYS Department of Health explains the daily reporting is done through a program called HERDS — the Health Electronic Response Data Systems. Public Information Officer Jill Montag says HERDS was created post-9/11 as an emergency communication system with hospitals. She says the last time it was utilized was in 2017 during a particularly aggressive flu season.

“Understand that before COVID, there was no daily reporting of things like this. COVID is unprecedented. This process started around the beginning of the pandemic, March 9,” Montag says.

The request for healthcare institutions — including both hospitals and nursing homes — to submit data to a COVID-specific form within HERDS was further expanded April 16. Montag says she cannot confirm if this expansion was to change the input fields for deaths; however her written statement reads:

As part of that correspondence we asked all 613 nursing homes and 544 adult care facilities to provide that same level of information dating back to March 1 to provide a retrospective look, even before our first confirmed case in a nursing home.

Montag does confirm the current system features separate fields to input deaths within a long-term care facility and another for resident deaths outside the facility, i.e. in a hospital. So if the state had the information dating back to March 1, why weren’t correct numbers added to the NYS online COVID tracker dashboard until after Attorney General Letita James report on COVID-19 response in nursing homes?

The answer to that Montag says, is in the way HERDS collects information from both nursing homes and hospitals.

“You would have HERDS data coming in from the nursing home saying how many people died in the hospital, then you would have the HERDS data coming in from the hospital about who died in the hospital. So you can’t input both those numbers as they come in, or else all the people who fall under both categories would be double counted,” she explains in a phone call with NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

She claims while DOH reviewed HERDS information coming in, only a tally of in-facility deaths were included in the long-term care section of the COVID dashboard, while adding each hospital’s total death numbers together to reach the amounts in that section.

However, even if HERDS information was still in review, local officials say there were multiple other ways to collect information.

Rensselaer County Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas says all death certificates get filled out with the Department of Health’s Electronic Death Registration System.

“We know where people died, but also where they come from. So if someone came from Diamond Hill and they went to Samaritan Hospital, then they died at Samaritan Hospital, my investigators would know that that person came from Diamond Hill,” Wachunas explains.

That’s further supported by a letter the DOH sent to all coroners and medical examiners October 23. It says “to refrain from including a probable or presumed cause of death on a death certificate without corroboration”, emergency amendments were made to New York State code so that it would be mandatory to perform a test within 48 hours of death for any person “suspected of having suffered the effects of either COVID-19 or influenza”. Lab results are also all processed through a state system.

“No matter if it’s COVID or the flu, strep throat or whatever the communicable disease is, it goes through the ECLR system, electronic certificate of labs, which all health departments have access to,” Wachunas says.

Montag says she cannot speak to what part death certificates had to play in the review of long-term care facility COVID deaths; however, she did say “processing death certificates takes time.”

Montag’s written statement further explains HERDS fatality information is only submitted with a person’s initials and age to protect privacy. She says all that information needs to be cross referenced with what hospitals enter into a completely different program, SPARCS — the Statewide Planning and Research Cooperative System.

“Keep in mind that SPARCS is not a real-time system, so there is often a lag. On top of which, we’re asking for so many additional inputs and reporting when there’s already an enormous strain on the healthcare network,” Montag says.

She further adds the SPARCS data does come with both a person’s name and age, but only initials for the facility they may have lived in if coming to that hospital from a nursing home. This is another of the many reasons she explains processing accurate numbers was so delayed and “great lengths have been taken to ensure accuracy in data reporting from multiple sources, and that process continues.”

However, that is not enough to satisfy Columbia University School of Nursing Professor Dr. Patricia Stone, a leading voice for nursing home infection control policy. She says back in April, the CDC also mandated all long-term care facilities certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services join its National Healthcare Safety Network.

“The framework for the nursing homes to join that network had existed for a few years, but out of 15,000 to 16,000 facilities across the U.S., it was voluntary, so only about 600 to 700 were participating before the federal mandate,” Stone explains. “That was a huge thing, going from 600 nursing homes and having a difficult time for them to enroll to going to every nursing home that’s certified by CMS enrolling. That was a huge thing.”

The NHSN network also requires facilities report case numbers in residents, staff, and any resident death whether inside the facility or in a hospital. The data was made accessible to all state health departments.

“I think there wasn’t enough transparency. If there was a problem, [NYS] should’ve just said this data was not clean yet because of the potential — why the state hadn’t gone to the NHSN which should have it because that’s what that federal regulation is and get the numbers there, I don’t know,” Dr. Stone says.

