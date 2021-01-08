New Yorkers show their Buffalo Bills pride

by: News 4 Staff

Aimee

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WIVB) — During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo sang the praises of the Buffalo Bills. Amid predictions about the federal government, COVID numbers, and state legislation, the governor also said that he expects the Bills to win. “Bet on it,” he said.

Cuomo said that although he wanted to go and had tickets, he is too busy working on Monday’s State of the State address. Instead, he said he gave his ticket away to a nurse, Brianna Brandon. She will take her mother to the game after having been selected by her fellow nurses at Erie County Medical Center.

  • Kenny
  • Celena
  • Aimee
  • Erica
  • Debbie
  • Arlene
  • Janet
  • Kayla
  • Lindsey
  • Logan, courtesy of Nick
  • Louise
  • Nikki
  • Kristina
  • Norine
  • Penny
  • Stephanie
  • Stephanie
  • Vicki

(17-month-old RaeLynn, who is possibly Josh Allen’s youngest fan!)

