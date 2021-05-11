New Yorker arraigned on homicide charge after argument over face mask

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca man was indicted Monday morning on a criminally negligent homicide charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. The arraignment before an Erie County Court Judge stems from an argument in a bar over a face mask which resulted in the death of 80-year-old Rocco Sapienza.

Allegedly on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 65-year-old Donald Lewinski and Sapienza argued inside Pamp’s Red Zone Bar and Grill. The DA’s office says the argument involved Lewinski not adhering to the face mask requirement while inside Pamp’s.

Officials say Lewinski faces up to four years in prison if convicted on all charges.