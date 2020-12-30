New York State temporarily bans visitation in prisons due to COVID-19 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State has temporarily suspended visitation at all state prisons due to rising COVID-19 cases among the incarcerated population, staff and the surrounding communities.

The suspension goes into effect on Wednesday at 3 p.m. According to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website, non-contact legal visits will still be allowed to continue under previously announced protocols.

In a statement, DOCCS said: