New York State temporarily bans visitation in prisons due to COVID-19 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State has temporarily suspended visitation at all state prisons due to rising COVID-19 cases among the incarcerated population, staff and the surrounding communities.
The suspension goes into effect on Wednesday at 3 p.m. According to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website, non-contact legal visits will still be allowed to continue under previously announced protocols.
In a statement, DOCCS said:
“The Department continues to work with our phone and tablet vendor as previously announced to ensure continued access to some free calls and secure messages each week. The Department will also make five free stamps available to the population for general correspondence.
We will continue to monitor the infection rates and resume visitation as soon as practical. We recognize that visitation is a vital part of family reunification and therefore, we will resume it when safe to do so.”
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Very mild flu season likely thanks to COVID safety measures, local doctor explains
- New COVID-19 variant found in California
- Fretting over receiving your stimulus check? You’re not alone
- 92-year-old that died in Great Barrington accident identified
- GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks