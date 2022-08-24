SYRACUSE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) — The New York State Department of Health announced yesterday that it will be operating a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the grounds of the Great New York State Fair. The clinic will be open during the entire fair, which begins August 24 and ends September 5.

“We want to ensure that every New Yorker has ample opportunities to protect themselves and their loved ones from the COVID-19 virus, regardless of whether they have a regular health care provider,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. “As we prepare for a potential COVID-19 surge in the fall as schools begin, we know how to best limit serious illness from COVID-19: students and staff should get vaccinated and boosted. It’s that simple.”

The fair’s clinic will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Exposition Center. Access to the clinic is free with Fair admission and there is no charge for the vaccines or boosters.

“The Great New York State Fair is honored to host the Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Exposition Center and provide New Yorkers with tools to stay healthy. The New York State Fair is known for being a place that celebrates community. That’s demonstrated through showcasing the best of New York agriculture and providing top-quality entertainment, but also in serving as an information and resource hub to help our neighbors,” said New York State Fair Interim Director Sean Hennessey.

The clinic will offer both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. It will also be walk-in only; no appointment necessary. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, you can visit the New York State COVID website.