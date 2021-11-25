New York State COVID update, November 25

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul has updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.   

“Happy Thanksgiving New York – let’s continue to take care of ourselves and our neighbors, and keep our communities safe and healthy,” said Hochul. “We know the tools to avert a spike in the numbers this winter: Get vaccinated. Get the second dose if you haven’t already. Get the booster if you’ve done both. And don’t forget to wear a mask in public indoor places.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 226,602
  • Total Positive – 8,388
  • Percent Positive – 3.70% 
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.84% 
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,583 (+3)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 371 
  • Patients in ICU – 509 (+11)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 246 (+4)
  • Total Discharges – 214,246 (+361)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 28
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,343
  • Total nursing home deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,041

    This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. 
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 29,439,755
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 92,720
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 700,307
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.6% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.2% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.8% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.2% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

RegionMonday, November 22, 2021 Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Wednesday, November 24, 2021 
Capital Region56.9959.1558.38
Central New York52.4851.7850.24
Finger Lakes64.2964.7764.33
Long Island32.2933.4735.02
Mid-Hudson24.0124.3224.78
Mohawk Valley66.3266.5965.03
New York City16.3416.8117.10
North Country59.9859.8459.36
Southern Tier61.9061.4561.88
Western New York73.0676.5377.45
Statewide33.8734.6434.94

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region Monday, November 22, 2021 Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Wednesday, November 24, 2021 
Capital Region6.80%7.04%6.87%
Central New York6.71%6.48%6.34%
Finger Lakes8.57%8.56%8.56%
Long Island4.20%4.28%4.39%
Mid-Hudson2.95%2.94%3.08%
Mohawk Valley7.64%7.80%7.76%
New York City1.65%1.67%1.67%
North Country7.23%7.35%7.73%
Southern Tier4.97%5.06%5.13%
Western New York9.72%9.88%9.77%
Statewide3.81%3.84%3.84%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC Monday, November 22, 2021 Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Wednesday, November 24, 2021 
Bronx1.60%1.67%1.64%
Kings1.60%1.56%1.59%
New York1.30%1.29%1.27%
Queens2.03%2.12%2.13%
Richmond2.48%2.53%2.54%

Yesterday, 8,388 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,674,232. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany33,929153
Allegany5,86747
Broome27,865136
Cattaraugus9,777110
Cayuga9,58535
Chautauqua14,614123
Chemung12,63082
Chenango5,45226
Clinton7,90451
Columbia5,60032
Cortland6,02021
Delaware4,28228
Dutchess37,62780
Erie122,293858
Essex2,92720
Franklin5,25339
Fulton7,67839
Genesee8,44471
Greene4,86123
Hamilton5102
Herkimer8,13954
Jefferson11,08890
Lewis4,12524
Livingston7,03764
Madison7,21940
Monroe96,018563
Montgomery7,02730
Nassau223,988532
Niagara28,121207
NYC1,126,5801,626
Oneida32,627174
Onondaga58,601274
Ontario11,43773
Orange61,473210
Orleans5,35931
Oswego13,89094
Otsego5,25553
Putnam13,01316
Rensselaer17,067126
Rockland55,13983
Saratoga24,009186
Schenectady19,02098
Schoharie2,61512
Schuyler1,87618
Seneca3,14525
St. Lawrence12,55480
Steuben12,197138
Suffolk252,799746
Sullivan9,39369
Tioga6,23627
Tompkins7,28158
Ulster18,78584
Warren7,07086
Washington6,45686
Wayne9,98689
Westchester147,370193
Wyoming5,16643
Yates1,95310

Yesterday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,343. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

Deaths by County of Residence 
County New Deaths 
Albany1
Allegany1
Broome1
Cattaraugus2
Chemung2
Clinton1
Dutchess1
Erie2
Kings1
Livingston1
Manhattan2
Monroe1
Nassau2
Niagara1
Onondaga1
Orange1
Queens1
Rensselaer2
Saratoga2
Schenectady1
Washington1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit the new NYS website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Yesterday, 20,857 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 9,953 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region796,133802715,883282
Central New York613,724544560,629171
Finger Lakes811,181945739,862396
Long Island2,000,7961,3031,774,948726
Mid-Hudson1,556,3781,9041,361,388547
Mohawk Valley308,170309283,055125
New York City7,164,87213,4736,369,8927,087
North Country286,246227255,56391
Southern Tier413,390340375,087140
Western New York890,2721,010804,235388
Statewide14,841,16220,85713,240,5429,953

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

