New York state COVID update, November 23

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID on Tuesday.

“We are two days away from gathering with loved ones, many of us for the first time since the onset of the pandemic—I want to urge New Yorkers to do everything they can to ensure they stay safe this holiday season,” Hochul said in a statement. “The vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you haven’t gotten yours yet, go out and get it today, and if you have and you’re due for your booster, get yours as soon as possible. Vaccines are safe, effective, and readily available throughout the state.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 118,953
  • Total Positive – 5,336
  • Percent Positive – 4.49%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.81%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,515 (+154)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 372
  • Patients in ICU – 474 (+4)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 235 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 213,583 (+209)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,283
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,948
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 29,226,424
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 76,451
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 694,257
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

RegionSaturday, November 20, 2021Sunday, November 21, 2021Monday, November 22, 2021
Capital Region55.3456.4656.99
Central New York51.852.3252.48
Finger Lakes65.5965.3464.29
Long Island31.6731.732.29
Mid-Hudson23.1623.9224.01
Mohawk Valley63.9167.0366.32
New York City15.415.8416.34
North Country59.2360.2259.98
Southern Tier61.3862.1561.9
Western New York69.9571.873.06
Statewide32.9333.5333.87

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, November 20, 2021Sunday, November 21, 2021Monday, November 22, 2021
Capital Region6.83%6.83%6.80%
Central New York6.70%6.73%6.71%
Finger Lakes8.58%8.68%8.57%
Long Island4.16%4.18%4.20%
Mid-Hudson2.87%2.94%2.95%
Mohawk Valley7.37%7.67%7.64%
New York City1.60%1.63%1.65%
North Country7.13%7.26%7.23%
Southern Tier5.03%5.08%4.97%
Western New York9.65%9.79%9.72%
Statewide3.77%3.82%3.81%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Borough in NYCSaturday, November 20, 2021Sunday, November 21, 2021Monday, November 22, 2021
Bronx1.53%1.54%1.60%
Kings1.59%1.60%1.60%
New York1.28%1.29%1.30%
Queens1.89%1.99%2.03%
Richmond2.29%2.47%2.48%

On Monday, 5,336 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID in New York, bringing the total to 2,658,678:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany33,67260
Allegany5,79530
Broome27,61169
Cattaraugus9,58452
Cayuga9,51622
Chautauqua14,34959
Chemung12,48237
Chenango5,39831
Clinton7,82721
Columbia5,54817
Cortland5,9839
Delaware4,22514
Dutchess37,48753
Erie120,684599
Essex2,8908
Franklin5,19131
Fulton7,60230
Genesee8,32239
Greene4,81831
Hamilton5071
Herkimer8,04538
Jefferson10,91980
Lewis4,06621
Livingston6,93631
Madison7,14628
Monroe95,016322
Montgomery6,96630
Nassau222,982344
Niagara27,685184
NYC1,123,4851,206
Oneida32,265122
Onondaga58,070156
Ontario11,29273
Orange61,097100
Orleans5,29423
Oswego13,70274
Otsego5,17125
Putnam12,97218
Rensselaer16,85161
Rockland54,98463
Saratoga23,660137
Schenectady18,81344
Schoharie2,58916
Schuyler1,8519
Seneca3,09412
St. Lawrence12,39032
Steuben11,99839
Suffolk251,472408
Sullivan9,27728
Tioga6,16611
Tompkins7,21526
Ulster18,62937
Warren6,91942
Washington6,30952
Wayne9,83455
Westchester147,019147
Wyoming5,07621
Yates1,9328

On Monday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,283:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Broome1
Cattaraugus2
Chautauqua1
Chenango1
Clinton1
Cortland1
Erie2
Kings1
Monroe2
Nassau1
Oneida5
Ontario1
Queens2
Schenectady1
Seneca1
Suffolk1
Warren1
Wayne1

On Monday, 18,967 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 8,035 completed their vaccine series. Check out the geographic breakdown of people with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region793,1681,276
Central New York612,3931,208
Finger Lakes808,8681,246
Long Island1,994,6912,078
Mid-Hudson1,550,9692,861
Mohawk Valley307,300439
New York City7,141,1467,823
North Country285,453425
Southern Tier412,505403
Western New York887,5931,208
Statewide14,794,08618,967

And people with the complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region715,026291
Central New York560,111290
Finger Lakes738,964401
Long Island1,772,2511,089
Mid-Hudson1,359,318834
Mohawk Valley282,747168
New York City6,356,3364,225
North Country255,346133
Southern Tier374,684142
Western New York803,125462
Statewide13,217,9088,035

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES