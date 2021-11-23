New York state COVID update, November 23

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID on Tuesday.
“We are two days away from gathering with loved ones, many of us for the first time since the onset of the pandemic—I want to urge New Yorkers to do everything they can to ensure they stay safe this holiday season,” Hochul said in a statement. “The vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you haven’t gotten yours yet, go out and get it today, and if you have and you’re due for your booster, get yours as soon as possible. Vaccines are safe, effective, and readily available throughout the state.”
Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 118,953
- Total Positive – 5,336
- Percent Positive – 4.49%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.81%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,515 (+154)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 372
- Patients in ICU – 474 (+4)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 235 (-1)
- Total Discharges – 213,583 (+209)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,283
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,948
- Total vaccine doses administered – 29,226,424
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 76,451
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 694,257
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.1%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|Region
|Saturday, November 20, 2021
|Sunday, November 21, 2021
|Monday, November 22, 2021
|Capital Region
|55.34
|56.46
|56.99
|Central New York
|51.8
|52.32
|52.48
|Finger Lakes
|65.59
|65.34
|64.29
|Long Island
|31.67
|31.7
|32.29
|Mid-Hudson
|23.16
|23.92
|24.01
|Mohawk Valley
|63.91
|67.03
|66.32
|New York City
|15.4
|15.84
|16.34
|North Country
|59.23
|60.22
|59.98
|Southern Tier
|61.38
|62.15
|61.9
|Western New York
|69.95
|71.8
|73.06
|Statewide
|32.93
|33.53
|33.87
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Saturday, November 20, 2021
|Sunday, November 21, 2021
|Monday, November 22, 2021
|Capital Region
|6.83%
|6.83%
|6.80%
|Central New York
|6.70%
|6.73%
|6.71%
|Finger Lakes
|8.58%
|8.68%
|8.57%
|Long Island
|4.16%
|4.18%
|4.20%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.87%
|2.94%
|2.95%
|Mohawk Valley
|7.37%
|7.67%
|7.64%
|New York City
|1.60%
|1.63%
|1.65%
|North Country
|7.13%
|7.26%
|7.23%
|Southern Tier
|5.03%
|5.08%
|4.97%
|Western New York
|9.65%
|9.79%
|9.72%
|Statewide
|3.77%
|3.82%
|3.81%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Saturday, November 20, 2021
|Sunday, November 21, 2021
|Monday, November 22, 2021
|Bronx
|1.53%
|1.54%
|1.60%
|Kings
|1.59%
|1.60%
|1.60%
|New York
|1.28%
|1.29%
|1.30%
|Queens
|1.89%
|1.99%
|2.03%
|Richmond
|2.29%
|2.47%
|2.48%
On Monday, 5,336 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID in New York, bringing the total to 2,658,678:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|33,672
|60
|Allegany
|5,795
|30
|Broome
|27,611
|69
|Cattaraugus
|9,584
|52
|Cayuga
|9,516
|22
|Chautauqua
|14,349
|59
|Chemung
|12,482
|37
|Chenango
|5,398
|31
|Clinton
|7,827
|21
|Columbia
|5,548
|17
|Cortland
|5,983
|9
|Delaware
|4,225
|14
|Dutchess
|37,487
|53
|Erie
|120,684
|599
|Essex
|2,890
|8
|Franklin
|5,191
|31
|Fulton
|7,602
|30
|Genesee
|8,322
|39
|Greene
|4,818
|31
|Hamilton
|507
|1
|Herkimer
|8,045
|38
|Jefferson
|10,919
|80
|Lewis
|4,066
|21
|Livingston
|6,936
|31
|Madison
|7,146
|28
|Monroe
|95,016
|322
|Montgomery
|6,966
|30
|Nassau
|222,982
|344
|Niagara
|27,685
|184
|NYC
|1,123,485
|1,206
|Oneida
|32,265
|122
|Onondaga
|58,070
|156
|Ontario
|11,292
|73
|Orange
|61,097
|100
|Orleans
|5,294
|23
|Oswego
|13,702
|74
|Otsego
|5,171
|25
|Putnam
|12,972
|18
|Rensselaer
|16,851
|61
|Rockland
|54,984
|63
|Saratoga
|23,660
|137
|Schenectady
|18,813
|44
|Schoharie
|2,589
|16
|Schuyler
|1,851
|9
|Seneca
|3,094
|12
|St. Lawrence
|12,390
|32
|Steuben
|11,998
|39
|Suffolk
|251,472
|408
|Sullivan
|9,277
|28
|Tioga
|6,166
|11
|Tompkins
|7,215
|26
|Ulster
|18,629
|37
|Warren
|6,919
|42
|Washington
|6,309
|52
|Wayne
|9,834
|55
|Westchester
|147,019
|147
|Wyoming
|5,076
|21
|Yates
|1,932
|8
On Monday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,283:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Broome
|1
|Cattaraugus
|2
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chenango
|1
|Clinton
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|1
|Oneida
|5
|Ontario
|1
|Queens
|2
|Schenectady
|1
|Seneca
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Warren
|1
|Wayne
|1
On Monday, 18,967 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 8,035 completed their vaccine series. Check out the geographic breakdown of people with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|793,168
|1,276
|Central New York
|612,393
|1,208
|Finger Lakes
|808,868
|1,246
|Long Island
|1,994,691
|2,078
|Mid-Hudson
|1,550,969
|2,861
|Mohawk Valley
|307,300
|439
|New York City
|7,141,146
|7,823
|North Country
|285,453
|425
|Southern Tier
|412,505
|403
|Western New York
|887,593
|1,208
|Statewide
|14,794,086
|18,967
And people with the complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|715,026
|291
|Central New York
|560,111
|290
|Finger Lakes
|738,964
|401
|Long Island
|1,772,251
|1,089
|Mid-Hudson
|1,359,318
|834
|Mohawk Valley
|282,747
|168
|New York City
|6,356,336
|4,225
|North Country
|255,346
|133
|Southern Tier
|374,684
|142
|Western New York
|803,125
|462
|Statewide
|13,217,908
|8,035