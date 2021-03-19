New York State COVID update, March 19

(WETM) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID is in decline and vaccines are accelerating,” Governor Cuomo said. “New Yorkers are beginning to look to the future and get our lives and our economy back up and running. It is important to remember that it was the dedication and grit of New Yorkers that brought us from the highest infection rate in the country to the lowest and it is with that same grit and determination that we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. We’re not there yet, but we know the practices that will get us there: wash your hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing.”

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 278,590
  • Total Positive – 8,262
  • Percent Positive – 2.97%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.26%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,527 (-9)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -107
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 620
  • Hospital Counties – 50
  • Number ICU – 924 (-10)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 587 (-3)
  • Total Discharges – 155,860 (+535)
  • Deaths – 59
  • Total Deaths – 39,808

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region990.01%32%
Central New York380.00%32%
Finger Lakes1420.01%42%
Long Island8010.03%33%
Mid-Hudson5130.02%44%
Mohawk Valley620.01%41%
New York City2,6280.03%31%
North Country230.01%56%
Southern Tier730.01%51%
Western New York1480.01%37%
Statewide4,5270.02%36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23618917%
Central New York26219233%
Finger Lakes39724437%
Long Island85765923%
Mid-Hudson68040242%
Mohawk Valley976928%
New York City2,5942,06322%
North Country583351%
Southern Tier1267050%
Western New York54531342%
Statewide5,8524,23429%

On Thursday, 278,590 test results were reported to New York State, and 2.97 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region1.77%1.85%1.89%
Central New York0.88%0.91%0.88%
Finger Lakes1.66%1.72%1.70%
Long Island4.50%4.49%4.46%
Mid-Hudson4.67%4.66%4.54%
Mohawk Valley1.50%1.61%1.60%
New York City4.18%4.15%4.10%
North Country1.50%1.53%1.37%
Southern Tier0.60%0.63%0.60%
Western New York1.99%1.92%2.13%
Statewide3.28%3.28%3.26%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Bronx5.15%4.90%4.85%
Brooklyn4.86%4.40%4.49%
Manhattan2.87%2.87%2.75%
Queens5.22%4.94%5.04%
Staten Island5.21%4.79%4.85%

Of the 1,765,755 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany21,86761
Allegany2,9711
Broome16,02639
Cattaraugus4,6263
Cayuga5,5128
Chautauqua7,66025
Chemung6,5988
Chenango2,62516
Clinton3,96212
Columbia3,56420
Cortland3,3254
Delaware1,75215
Dutchess24,409127
Erie69,594321
Essex1,4095
Franklin2,2343
Fulton3,59618
Genesee4,64319
Greene2,82216
Hamilton2900
Herkimer4,6784
Jefferson5,07310
Lewis2,19211
Livingston3,70510
Madison3,9747
Monroe54,800129
Montgomery3,38018
Nassau160,103702
Niagara15,93629
NYC784,6074,569
Oneida20,36830
Onondaga33,44156
Ontario6,09621
Orange40,499222
Orleans2,53212
Oswego6,34517
Otsego2,69323
Putnam8,99466
Rensselaer9,60131
Rockland41,729183
Saratoga12,71450
Schenectady11,35634
Schoharie1,3307
Schuyler8996
Seneca1,7336
St. Lawrence5,8365
Steuben5,72011
Suffolk174,032711
Sullivan5,15339
Tioga2,99614
Tompkins3,69919
Ulster11,03764
Warren3,0225
Washington2,5076
Wayne4,6657
Westchester114,802400
Wyoming2,9837
Yates1,0400

On Thursday, 59 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,808. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx8
Dutchess1
Erie2
Kings6
Manhattan9
Nassau6
Orange2
Queens7
Richmond2
Rockland2
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk9
Sullivan1
Westchester3

