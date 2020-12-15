New York state coronavirus update, December 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office released Tuesday’s latest COVID numbers statewide. The data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 194,188

– 194,188 Positive Test Results – 10,353

– 10,353 Positivity – 5.33%

– 5.33% Patient Hospitalization – 5,982 (+270)

– 5,982 (+270) Patients Newly Admitted – 743

– 743 Hospital Counties – 56

– 56 Number ICU – 1,065 (+25)

– 1,065 (+25) Number ICU with Intubation – 580 (+8)

– 580 (+8) Total Discharges – 92,136 (+376)

– 92,136 (+376) Deaths – 128

– 128 Total Deaths – 28,002

“Everything we have done from the start of this pandemic has been based on the facts, and the facts are that COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all on the rise all across the country. We are on an unsustainable trajectory and if we don’t act now, hospitals could become overwhelmed come January,” Cuomo said. “Right now, New York is focused on growing hospital capacity through our Surge and Flex program and requiring hospital systems to begin working together so they are prepared. As those operations continue, it’s on all of us to be smart, tough, and do what we know stops the spread—socially distance, wear masks and wash our hands. The goal is to avoid another shutdown, and we will only be able to do that if we all do our part.”

Take a look at regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, from the Office of the Governor:

Region Current COVID hospitalizations Hospitalizations % of population Seven-day average of hospital bed availability Capital Region 288 0.03% 25% Central New York 360 0.05% 25% Finger Lakes 725 0.06% 25% Long Island 972 0.03% 20% Mid-Hudson 735 0.03% 27% Mohawk Valley 192 0.04% 25% New York City 1968 0.02% 20% North Country 56 0.01% 45% Southern Tier 166 0.03% 40% Western New York 520 0.04% 25% Statewide 5982 0.03% 23%

Regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are below:

Region Total ICU beds Occupied ICU beds Seven-day average of ICU bed availability Capital Region 266 167 40% Central New York 290 190 32% Finger Lakes 403 266 41% Long Island 841 585 29% Mid-Hudson 767 431 47% Mohawk Valley 131 99 23% New York City 2361 1669 25% North Country 71 35 52% Southern Tier 129 82 32% Western New York 516 275 46% Statewide 5775 3799 33%

Take a look at the last three days of each region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results:

Region Saturday Sunday Monday Capital Region 5.62% 5.89% 6.17% Central New York 7.22% 7.11% 6.97% Finger Lakes 8.12% 8.09% 8.17% Long Island 5.62% 5.70% 5.67% Mid-Hudson 6.01% 6.15% 6.15% Mohawk Valley 8.02% 8.08% 8.13% New York City 4.01% 4.04% 4.04% North Country 4.06% 4.12% 4.08% Southern Tier 2.30% 2.65% 2.23% Western New York 6.94% 6.92% 7.05% Statewide 5.07% 5.17% 5.12%

On Monday, 128 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, for a total of 28,002:

County New deaths Albany 4 Allegany 1 Bronx 6 Cayuga 1 Chemung 5 Cortland 1 Dutchess 2 Erie 10 Herkimer 1 Kings 4 Lewis 2 Livingston 1 Madison 2 Manhattan 6 Monroe 5 Montgomery 2 Nassau 4 Niagara 4 Oneida 5 Onondaga 6 Ontario 1 Orange 2 Oswego 1 Queens 8 Richmond 5 Rockland 5 Saratoga 1 Schuyler 1 Seneca 1 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 14 Tioga 2 Tompkins 1 Ulster 2 Wayne 3 Westchester 7

