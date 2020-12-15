New York state coronavirus update, December 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office released Tuesday’s latest COVID numbers statewide. The data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 194,188
  • Positive Test Results – 10,353
  • Positivity – 5.33%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 5,982 (+270)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 743
  • Hospital Counties – 56
  • Number ICU – 1,065 (+25)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 580 (+8)
  • Total Discharges – 92,136 (+376)
  • Deaths – 128
  • Total Deaths – 28,002

“Everything we have done from the start of this pandemic has been based on the facts, and the facts are that COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all on the rise all across the country. We are on an unsustainable trajectory and if we don’t act now, hospitals could become overwhelmed come January,” Cuomo said. “Right now, New York is focused on growing hospital capacity through our Surge and Flex program and requiring hospital systems to begin working together so they are prepared. As those operations continue, it’s on all of us to be smart, tough, and do what we know stops the spread—socially distance, wear masks and wash our hands. The goal is to avoid another shutdown, and we will only be able to do that if we all do our part.”

Take a look at regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, from the Office of the Governor:

RegionCurrent COVID hospitalizationsHospitalizations % of populationSeven-day average of hospital bed availability
Capital Region2880.03%25%
Central New York3600.05%25%
Finger Lakes7250.06%25%
Long Island9720.03%20%
Mid-Hudson7350.03%27%
Mohawk Valley1920.04%25%
New York City19680.02%20%
North Country560.01%45%
Southern Tier1660.03%40%
Western New York5200.04%25%
Statewide59820.03%23%

Regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are below:

RegionTotal ICU bedsOccupied ICU bedsSeven-day average of ICU bed availability
Capital Region26616740%
Central New York29019032%
Finger Lakes40326641%
Long Island84158529%
Mid-Hudson76743147%
Mohawk Valley1319923%
New York City2361166925%
North Country713552%
Southern Tier1298232%
Western New York51627546%
Statewide5775379933%

Take a look at the last three days of each region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results:

RegionSaturdaySundayMonday
Capital Region5.62%5.89%6.17%
Central New York7.22%7.11%6.97%
Finger Lakes8.12%8.09%8.17%
Long Island5.62%5.70%5.67%
Mid-Hudson6.01%6.15%6.15%
Mohawk Valley8.02%8.08%8.13%
New York City4.01%4.04%4.04%
North Country4.06%4.12%4.08%
Southern Tier2.30%2.65%2.23%
Western New York6.94%6.92%7.05%
Statewide5.07%5.17%5.12%

On Monday, 128 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, for a total of 28,002:

CountyNew deaths
Albany4
Allegany1
Bronx6
Cayuga1
Chemung5
Cortland1
Dutchess2
Erie10
Herkimer1
Kings4
Lewis2
Livingston1
Madison2
Manhattan6
Monroe5
Montgomery2
Nassau4
Niagara4
Oneida5
Onondaga6
Ontario1
Orange2
Oswego1
Queens8
Richmond5
Rockland5
Saratoga1
Schuyler1
Seneca1
St. Lawrence1
Steuben1
Suffolk14
Tioga2
Tompkins1
Ulster2
Wayne3
Westchester7

Finally, here’s a geographic breakdown of the the 794,557 total positive tests reported in New York on Monday:

CountyTotal positiveNew positive
Albany8,214164
Allegany1,42724
Broome6,60169
Cattaraugus1,81734
Cayuga1,62948
Chautauqua2,42358
Chemung3,80327
Chenango89212
Clinton71214
Columbia1,24419
Cortland1,53926
Delaware5255
Dutchess9,482192
Erie33,793396
Essex3827
Franklin47617
Fulton88332
Genesee1,67327
Greene89413
Hamilton702
Herkimer1,23842
Jefferson1,08538
Lewis58713
Livingston1,16833
Madison1,62129
Monroe24,293548
Montgomery82832
Nassau72,122908
Niagara6,144128
NYC362,2274,146
Oneida8,171162
Onondaga15,722241
Ontario2,15446
Orange19,892136
Orleans90417
Oswego2,48747
Otsego91511
Putnam3,86974
Rensselaer2,71281
Rockland24,334151
Saratoga3,599122
Schenectady3,924143
Schoharie35614
Schuyler3956
Seneca5068
St. Lawrence1,37219
Steuben2,47431
Suffolk76,6251,171
Sullivan2,48314
Tioga1,38910
Tompkins1,61320
Ulster4,48592
Warren7648
Washington59710
Wayne1,74334
Westchester59,991560
Wyoming91419
Yates3753

