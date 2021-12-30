New York State awarded $900M to shore up the Child Care Industry

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State has awarded $900 million in Child Care Stabilization Grants to child care programs statewide. The grants are part of a $2.3 billion package of investments in New York State’s child care industry funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

According to OCFS funds are to cover the costs of personnel, rent or mortgage, utilities, facility maintenance or improvements, personal protective equipment, and supplies needed in response to COVID-19. Goods and services OCFS said to maintain or resume child care services, mental health supports for children and employees, health and safety training for staff, and more.

“I commend Governor Hochul for her commitment to investing in child care and supporting an industry that supports all other businesses. This is a long-overdue recognition of the foundational role child care plays in our economy,” OCFS Commissioner Sheila J. Poole said. “I look forward to our continued efforts to reopen, rebuild and revitalize child care in New York State to support every working family who relies upon it.”

The Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) awarded funding to nearly 15,000 eligible child care providers over four months, from August through November. Child care providers in the 10 regions of New York State were awarded the following amounts in Stabilization Grant funding: