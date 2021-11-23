New York ranked 9th safest state during the pandemic

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, safety is an important factor for United States citizens.
The personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics to determine which states are the safest. The data included the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
The study determined that the District of Columbia was the safest state during the pandemic with a score of 91.30. The District of Columbia was followed by Connecticut with a score of 86.64 and Rhode Island with a score of 86.53. According to the data, Wyoming was the least safe state with a score of 18.65.
Specifically, New York was ranked 12th for vaccination rate, 11th for positive testing, 20th for hospitalization rates, and 9th for their death rate. Overall New York was ranked the 9th safest state during the pandemic with a score of 78.86. The rest of the states were ranked as follows:
|Overall Rank*
|State
|Total Score
|1
|District of Columbia
|91.30
|2
|Connecticut
|86.64
|3
|Rhode Island
|86.53
|4
|Florida
|85.90
|5
|Massachusetts
|85.43
|6
|Vermont
|82.17
|7
|California
|81.17
|8
|Maryland
|78.88
|9
|New York
|78.86
|10
|Hawaii
|77.96
|11
|New Jersey
|77.93
|12
|North Carolina
|74.21
|13
|Illinois
|70.15
|14
|New Hampshire
|69.85
|15
|Louisiana
|68.27
|16
|Washington
|67.33
|17
|Oklahoma
|67.31
|18
|Mississippi
|67.15
|19
|Virginia
|67.14
|20
|Texas
|66.81
|21
|Kansas
|64.98
|22
|Alabama
|64.32
|23
|Maine
|63.74
|24
|South Carolina
|62.75
|25
|Delaware
|60.53
|26
|Oregon
|59.75
|27
|Pennsylvania
|59.49
|28
|Georgia
|58.94
|29
|Arkansas
|58.83
|30
|Tennessee
|57.07
|31
|Minnesota
|56.03
|32
|Utah
|55.24
|33
|Wisconsin
|54.36
|34
|Nevada
|52.37
|35
|Alaska
|49.65
|36
|Nebraska
|49.12
|37
|Michigan
|47.23
|38
|Indiana
|46.72
|39
|New Mexico
|45.35
|40
|Iowa
|45.16
|41
|South Dakota
|44.32
|42
|Colorado
|42.91
|43
|Missouri
|42.81
|44
|Arizona
|41.54
|45
|Ohio
|39.02
|46
|North Dakota
|35.48
|47
|Idaho**
|32.44
|48
|Kentucky
|27.78
|49
|West Virginia
|24.15
|50
|Montana
|23.59
|51
|Wyoming
|18.56
The full study can be found on the WalletHub website.