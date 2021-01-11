‘New York is in crisis’: NYGOP Chairman fires at 2021 State of State

Chairman Langworthy Delivers the Official Republican Response to the 2021 State of the State (photo: NYGOP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State’s Republican Chairman has delivered an official response to Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s 2021 State of the Sate.

Chairman Nick Langworthy immediately following Cuomo’s January 11 address. He began by stating, “The state of our state is that New York is in crisis. We’re facing a fiscal crisis, a public safety crisis, a population crisis… but most of all we are facing a leadership crisis.”

He continued to agree with Governor Cuomo that the state is suffering but blamed the state government. In his response, Langworthy focused on small businesses, the rate administered COVID-19 vaccines, the state economy, crime rate, and law enforcement.

The Chairman finished his speech by stating, “the phrase New York tough is thrown around a lot–and New Yorkers are tough. But instead of forcing them to be tough to endure the hardships this state puts on them, let’s lift those burdens and invest that energy into our state’s future.”