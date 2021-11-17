New York Health Department allows nursing home visits after feds release new guidance

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Department of Health (DOH) issued a notice on Tuesday that they are adopting new guidance on nursing home visitation from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). The updated federal guidelines were released on Friday and include more permissive visitation policies.

And as of now in New York, it’s in full effect. According to Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Washington County, “We implemented the new standards yesterday—as all nursing facilities were directed to do.”

According to the notice from DOH, the new guidance “supersedes and replaces any/all previously issued guidance and recommendations regarding nursing home visitation previously issued by the Department.” And featured in bold red letters on the guidance from both CMS and DOH:

Visitation is now allowed for all residents at all times.

Check out the DOH guidance below:

Updated Visitation GuidelinesDownload

