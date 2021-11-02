New York family participates in Moderna vaccine trial

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Millions of kids and parents across the country are waiting for final approval for a COVID vaccine that’s accessible to kids. Three boys from New York participated in the Moderna trial for kids under the age of 12. While the data is still subject to FDA review and approval, they wanted to help other kids their own age.

“I want my kids to get back to normal and this vaccine was the way to get there,” said Dr. Andrea Worley.

While the world has hit several grim COVID milestones, the Worley family sees the light at the end of the tunnel. Colton, 8, Tanner and Sawyer, 6, rolled up their sleeves at the Smith Allergy Associates as part of the national KidCOVE vaccine trial.

“We were concerned about the long-term effects of COVID and felt that the vaccine was safe from the data that we had,” added Jordan Worley, father of the boys.

In the trial, Sawyer and Colton received the vaccine and are now fully vaccinated, while Tanner got the placebo shot. The family became “unblinded” on Monday, learning that their family is now 80% vaccinated. They said Tanner will get the Pfizer vaccine once approved.

“Let’s get our COVID vaccine,” Tanner exclaimed when discussing his future vaccination process.

When asked why they participated in the trial, the boys said they wanted to return to normal and see their friends in person. Colton said, “I feel proud for doing the COVID vaccine and helping save other people’s lives.”

Just this week, the FDA said they are extending their review process for the 12- to 17-year-old Moderna trial, as they investigate cases of myocarditis in older teens. The FDA told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said.

The company also said it will delay filing a request for emergency-use authorization of a lower dose of the vaccine for 6- to 11-year-olds.

Heart inflammation is an exceedingly rare risk of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and is more commonly seen in young men or boys. It’s difficult for clinical trials to detect such a rare problem. And public health officials have repeatedly stressed that COVID-19 itself can cause heart inflammation at higher rates than the rare cases caused by the vaccine.

“The pause is mostly due to myocarditis, and we’re seeing that more in the 16 to 19-year-old range. Also, the chances of myocarditis with having COVID are much much higher than they are with the vaccine,” said Dr. Worley.

The Worleys wanted not only to protect themselves, but the friends and family around them, too. Colton, Sawyer, and Tanner have a simple message for other kids who may be nervous to roll up their sleeves: