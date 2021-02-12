New York experts detect and identify strains and variants

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more virus variants are being identified. How are experts tracking variants of the coronavirus?

The U.S. tests for different COVID variants, but the process is far more extensive than just a nasal swab. Countries in Europe like the U.K. have more variant cases and an advanced variant detection process. U.S. variant detection is increasing as the Biden Administration takes over.

Scientists are scanning virus samples taken from infected people to look for mutations through a process called genome sequencing. It’s the same method researchers have been using for years to study bacteria, plants, animals, and humans.

The CDC increased sampling earlier this year after COVID-19 variants were identified worldwide at the end of 2020.

“There is infrastructure here. This means the wheels are in place but need to be greased. And additional resources are always going to be valuable,” John Moore, Professor of Immunology and Microbiology at Weill Cornell Medicine said.

“They are randomly sampling some of these cases to say, well in fact there are a lot more variants than we thought,” Dr. Justin Nistico, infectious disease expert for Arnot Health, added.

“We need laboratory capacity expansion and a better system to track sequences from all over the country,” Moore continued.

After a variant is identified, public health officials and local government are notified. Then, contact tracing can begin.

Around the world, researchers have sequenced more than 500,000 genomes of the COVID-19 virus to date. Viruses can mutate as they make copies of themselves after infecting a person. By sequencing virus samples over time, scientists can look for recurring changes in the genome.

“If we don’t know these things, we’re running blind,” said Sara Vetter, assistant lab director for the Minnesota Department of Health.

Most mutations are meaningless, but others can make a virus more contagious, deadly or resistant to vaccines and treatment. Health experts are primarily concerned about three variants first detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. They seem to spread more easily and research is underway to see if they cause more serious disease.

Evidence suggests that current vaccines still work against the variants though perhaps not as well against a mutated version that first appeared in South Africa. Countries vary in their genomic surveillance. The U.K., for example, sequences about 10% of specimens positive for the coronavirus, compared to less than 1% in the U.S.

The best defense against any COVID-19 strain is to continue following public health protocols, such as masking, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and sanitizing.