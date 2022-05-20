ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, May 20, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 8.66%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 10, 458 statewide.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 23 COVID-19-related deaths reported. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 2,638, a decrease of 20. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 55,877.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirms daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 71,321, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statewide.

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,761,757

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 25,698

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 146,198

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Thursday, May 19, 2022 Capital Region 56.62 56.58 55.54 Central New York 31.50 30.47 28.44 Finger Lakes 39.81 37.07 35.21 Long Island 63.02 61.90 62.74 Mid-Hudson 52.73 52.23 50.49 Mohawk Valley 39.62 39.45 38.94 New York City 48.72 46.57 46.35 North Country 37.54 36.48 34.98 Southern Tier 48.05 46.85 45.49 Western New York 58.22 54.64 51.37 Statewide 50.67 48.99 48.24

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Thursday, May 19, 2022 Capital Region 12.39% 12.58% 12.86% Central New York 8.84% 8.51% 7.92% Finger Lakes 12.80% 12.37% 12.11% Long Island 10.73% 10.64% 11.15% Mid-Hudson 9.57% 9.61% 9.91% Mohawk Valley 9.38% 9.82% 10.18% New York City 5.19% 5.35% 6.50% North Country 9.13% 9.12% 9.08% Southern Tier 10.32% 10.37% 10.07% Western New York 17.65% 17.31% 16.87% Statewide 7.57% 7.74% 8.66%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Thursday, May 19, 2022 Bronx 3.73% 3.97% 4.30% Kings 5.07% 5.33% 6.85% New York 6.02% 6.12% 6.83% Queens 5.15% 5.26% 6.84% Richmond 6.71% 6.51% 7.74%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

As of Thursday, May 19, 10,458 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,329,191. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 64,794 192 Allegany 9,399 20 Broome 49,756 94 Cattaraugus 16,377 32 Cayuga 17,540 25 Chautauqua 25,042 63 Chemung 22,875 26 Chenango 9,998 19 Clinton 18,350 33 Columbia 11,042 30 Cortland 11,464 15 Delaware 8,413 13 Dutchess 68,141 193 Erie 231,233 474 Essex 6,227 11 Franklin 10,187 22 Fulton 13,617 32 Genesee 14,596 17 Greene 9,240 14 Hamilton 926 2 Herkimer 14,974 16 Jefferson 21,788 42 Lewis 6,496 16 Livingston 12,483 18 Madison 14,473 18 Monroe 165,839 304 Montgomery 12,661 36 Nassau 432,920 1,153 Niagara 51,982 89 NYC 2,438,642 4,241 Oneida 59,065 91 Onondaga 122,895 130 Ontario 21,869 38 Orange 112,784 221 Orleans 9,229 8 Oswego 29,108 26 Otsego 10,885 22 Putnam 25,299 44 Rensselaer 34,483 95 Rockland 97,345 157 Saratoga 50,954 140 Schenectady 36,162 119 Schoharie 5,438 14 Schuyler 3,778 4 Seneca 6,461 8 St. Lawrence 22,678 35 Steuben 21,535 44 Suffolk 451,760 1,039 Sullivan 19,559 56 Tioga 11,869 14 Tompkins 21,606 68 Ulster 34,457 65 Warren 15,122 56 Washington 13,130 25 Wayne 18,700 33 Westchester 268,979 625 Wyoming 8,803 14 Yates 3,763 7

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 211 129 61.1% 82 38.9% Central New York 104 58 55.8% 46 44.2% Finger Lakes 378 139 36.8% 239 63.2% Long Island 460 220 47.8% 240 52.2% Mid-Hudson 241 123 51.0% 118 49.0% Mohawk Valley 61 35 57.4% 26 42.6% New York City 781 315 40.3% 466 59.7% North Country 57 33 57.9% 24 42.1% Southern Tier 115 41 35.7% 74 64.3% Western New York 230 105 45.7% 125 54.3% Statewide 2,638 1,198 45.4% 1,440 54.6%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit this website: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Thursday, May 19, 23 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,877. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: