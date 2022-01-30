New York COVID-19 cases decline 50% in one week

COVID-19

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“We’re getting through this winter surge and we know what to do. We know how to handle this. No one is more resilient anywhere in this country than New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “So let’s use the tools – vaccines, boosters and masks – let’s be safe, and we’ll get through this together as we always have.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 215,254
  • Total Positive – 12,332
  • Percent Positive – 5.73%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.30%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 7,675 (-506)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 863
  • Patients in ICU – 1,186 (-63)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 715 (-26)
  • Total Discharges – 270,856 (+1152)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 125
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 52,748
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 65,427
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 35,831,901
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 72,779
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 421,998
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.0%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

RegionWednesday, January 26, 2022Thursday, January 27, 2022Friday, January 28, 2022
Capital Region11.33%10.53%10.23%
Central New York14.26%13.71%13.46%
Finger Lakes13.13%12.17%11.45%
Long Island9.95%9.30%8.68%
Mid-Hudson8.50%7.60%7.11%
Mohawk Valley11.79%11.27%10.67%
New York City6.44%5.95%5.21%
North Country15.28%14.19%13.80%
Southern Tier9.16%8.54%8.10%
Western New York14.81%14.23%13.76%
Statewide8.50%7.91%7.30%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCWednesday, January 26, 2022  Thursday, January 27, 2022  Thursday, January 29, 2022  
Bronx5.67%5.18%4.54%
Kings6.14%5.69%5.17%
New York5.77%5.35%4.39%
Queens7.83%7.23%6.25%
Richmond7.36%6.86%6.52%

Yesterday, 12,332 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,770,050. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany55,361233
Allegany8,28132
Broome42,136157
Cattaraugus14,37777
Cayuga14,91467
Chautauqua22,264102
Chemung20,00072
Chenango8,55635
Clinton14,672129
Columbia9,38836
Cortland9,71261
Delaware7,16529
Dutchess61,390190
Erie199,134671
Essex5,06248
Franklin8,32643
Fulton11,56564
Genesee13,10054
Greene8,09622
Hamilton7854
Herkimer12,89240
Jefferson18,328131
Lewis5,84527
Livingston10,95470
Madison11,95270
Monroe144,720487
Montgomery11,06058
Nassau390,398701
Niagara45,708184
NYC2,225,0684,400
Oneida49,819212
Onondaga101,518543
Ontario18,44087
Orange102,640284
Orleans8,25133
Oswego23,165146
Otsego9,04252
Putnam22,78155
Rensselaer29,259170
Rockland89,435140
Saratoga42,880203
Schenectady30,895117
Schoharie4,62819
Schuyler3,20513
Seneca5,36418
St. Lawrence18,936105
Steuben18,381113
Suffolk414,679683
Sullivan17,55258
Tioga9,92661
Tompkins16,215134
Ulster29,531118
Warren12,51052
Washington11,16258
Wayne16,05297
Westchester241,497414
Wyoming7,96037
Yates3,11816

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

egionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region37324766.2%12633.8%
Central New York24418174.2%6325.8%
Finger Lakes66235253.2%31046.8%
Long Island1,22166654.5%55545.5%
Mid-Hudson79246258.3%33041.7%
Mohawk Valley13810072.5%3827.5%
New York City3,3881,69950.1%1,68949.9%
North Country1156253.9%5346.1%
Southern Tier1798849.2%9150.8%
Western New York56332457.5%23942.5%
Statewide7,6754,18154.5%3,49445.5%

Yesterday, 125 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 52,748. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Allegany1
Bronx13
Chautauqua2
Chemung1
Chenango1
Columbia1
Cortland2
Delaware1
Erie6
Fulton1
Herkimer2
Kings19
Monroe3
Nassau12
New York5
Niagara4
Oneida1
Onondaga3
Ontario1
Orange2
Queens14
Richmond3
Rockland2
Steuben1
Suffolk11
Sullivan1
Tioga2
Ulster1
Washington1
Wayne1
Westchester6
Grand Total125

Yesterday, 12,535 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 16,151 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region957,639412
Central New York640,269352
Finger Lakes855,550649
Long Island2,150,4922,570
Mid-Hudson1,680,8081,357
Mohawk Valley322,330171
New York City7,887,8935,722
North Country300,029184
Southern Tier435,718321
Western New York946,264797
Statewide16,176,99212,535

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region872,723590
Central New York589,998385
Finger Lakes788,852715
Long Island1,894,9782,563
Mid-Hudson1,464,6511,619
Mohawk Valley298,182228
New York City6,925,2818,622
North Country270,266235
Southern Tier397,158336
Western New York863,379858
Statewide14,365,46816,151

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region428,9511,75111,190
Central New York281,3891,97810,694
Finger Lakes442,0552,50714,380
Long Island884,4648,24840,630
Mid-Hudson702,1675,23728,407
Mohawk Valley150,3348235,232
New York City2,165,26714,24089,088
North Country131,6228274,964
Southern Tier202,3441,0705,996
Western New York482,0893,11316,408
Statewide5,870,68239,794226,989

