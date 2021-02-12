New York allowing bars, restaurants to remain open until 11 p.m.

Coronavirus Outbreak

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A bartender pours a beer for a customer at Shade Bar NYC, June 22, 2020.(AP / John Minchillo)

(WETM) — Closing time for bars and restaurants in New York has been extended an extra hour. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that starting Sunday, they can remain open until 11 p.m. statewide due to the continuing decline of COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates.

“Our decisions are based on science and data and we adjust as the virus adjusts. The infection rate and hospitalizations have continued to significantly decline,” Cuomo said. “Accordingly, we have adjusted with arena and catering hall openings with rigorous testing and limited capacity indoor dining openings in New York City. We will also move the restaurant and bar closing hour from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide on Sunday. We will continue to follow the science and react accordingly. If we keep the infections down and vaccinations up, we will continue to stay ahead in the footrace against this invisible enemy.”

New York’s seven day rolling average of positive cases on Friday was 4.04 percent with 7,068 patients hospitalized, a decline in 274 patients. An additional 834 patients were discharged from the hospital and 135 patients passed away, raising the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 36,882.

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region2980.03%28%
Central New York1550.02%31%
Finger Lakes3400.03%40%
Long Island1,2310.04%30%
Mid-Hudson7630.03%42%
Mohawk Valley1290.03%31%
New York City3,5600.04%30%
North Country710.02%53%
Southern Tier1900.03%45%
Western New York3310.02%35%
Statewide7,0680.04%33%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region26221317%
Central New York26217929%
Finger Lakes39725633%
Long Island86768820%
Mid-Hudson68542938%
Mohawk Valley1279028%
New York City2,5992,08620%
North Country613543%
Southern Tier1268038%
Western New York54534737%
Statewide5,9314,40326%

On Thursday, 237,134 test results were reported to New York State, and 3.54% were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region3.32%3.03%2.88%
Central New York1.85%1.79%1.74%
Finger Lakes2.82%2.66%2.54%
Long Island5.29%5.17%5.08%
Mid-Hudson5.28%5.06%4.98%
Mohawk Valley2.88%2.57%2.35%
New York City5.08%4.95%4.75%
North Country4.45%4.24%3.92%
Southern Tier1.15%1.02%0.95%
Western New York4.04%3.51%3.57%
Statewide4.31%4.16%4.04%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Bronx6.74%7.13%6.69%
Brooklyn5.35%5.58%5.16%
Manhattan3.21%3.31%2.97%
Queens5.14%5.42%5.11%
Staten Island4.85%5.04%4.76%

Of the 1,512,690 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany19,83284
Allegany2,73413
Broome13,58553
Cattaraugus4,10631
Cayuga5,12329
Chautauqua6,97333
Chemung6,2499
Chenango2,29813
Clinton3,12926
Columbia3,19618
Cortland2,9909
Delaware1,34019
Dutchess20,595118
Erie61,067331
Essex1,21513
Franklin1,77623
Fulton2,95235
Genesee4,1689
Greene2,5007
Hamilton2643
Herkimer4,4098
Jefferson4,38432
Lewis1,8965
Livingston3,30224
Madison3,66912
Monroe50,240160
Montgomery2,92620
Nassau137,944748
Niagara14,61457
NYC649,4054,195
Oneida19,06837
Onondaga31,26194
Ontario5,46014
Orange34,245188
Orleans2,35317
Oswego5,73020
Otsego2,14412
Putnam7,80256
Rensselaer8,48324
Rockland36,423176
Saratoga11,25644
Schenectady10,35838
Schoharie1,0956
Schuyler8392
Seneca1,4808
St. Lawrence4,87441
Steuben5,31815
Suffolk152,603810
Sullivan4,45612
Tioga2,6409
Tompkins3,30026
Ulster9,38237
Warren2,66713
Washington2,13121
Wayne4,2807
Westchester100,504520
Wyoming2,66219
Yates9951

On Thursday, 135 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 36,882. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx14
Broome4
Cattaraugus1
Chenango1
Dutchess1
Erie9
Essex1
Jefferson3
Kings17
Livingston1
Manhattan11
Monroe4
Nassau8
Niagara1
Oneida4
Onondaga1
Orange1
Oswego1
Queens22
Richmond1
Rockland2
Saratoga2
Schoharie1
Suffolk13
Tompkins1
Wayne1
Westchester8

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report