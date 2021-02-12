New vaccine location and appointment finder launches in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration launched a new tool to help residents more easily find COVID-19 vaccination locations available to all residents and view appointment availability for some sites. The tool, called the COVID-19 Vaccine Finder, enables residents to search for a vaccination location and view appointment availability before scheduling. The tool can be accessed via the state’s vaccination website.

The tool enables users to search for locations near them by entering their ZIP code, city/town name, or the name of a vaccination location. It also allows residents to filter results by site types, such as mass vaccination locations, locations run by local health departments, retail pharmacies or health care locations.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Finder displays all vaccination locations open to all residents across the Commonwealth, but only includes appointment availability details for mass vaccination locations and some sites operated by local health departments at this time.

Visibility for additional sites will be built up over time. Once a user selects a vaccination location, residents can view:

Available appointments (currently select sites only)

Vaccines offered (Pfizer/Moderna)

Directions via Google Maps and MBTA Trip Planner information

Specific site instructions and whether the site is indoors or outdoors

Disability access information

The tool updates appointment availability every five minutes for participating vaccination locations. In the coming weeks, availability for additional locations will be added. Appointment availability is based on supply from the federal government and remains limited. The tool is available in a wide range of languages. The COVID-19 Vaccine Finder was built as part of an ongoing partnership between Project Beacon and the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 Response Command Center.

Massachusetts will continue to add vaccine appointments and locations as the distribution process continues, and the Administration will continue to make improvements to the process that make it easier for residents to find and schedule an appointment. Residents 75 and older who do not have internet or cannot use the website can call 211 to access the Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line, to schedule an appointment over the phone.