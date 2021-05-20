New normal: Can employers, businesses require COVID-19 vaccines?

(PIX11) — Can your employer require a vaccine? The short answer is yes. As we continue to push toward a new normal, many employers are weighing whether or not to require employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in order to return to work.

This week Delta Airlines became the largest U.S. company to announce all new employees must be vaccinated. Producers of the Broadway hit Hamilton have also mandated cast and crew be vaccinated.

What rights or recourse do employees have? If your company requires it, there’s not much you can do about it—with a few exceptions. “Employers can demand proof of vaccination,” said Harvard Law Professor Glenn Cohen. “You, as an employer, can set conditions for work.”

Cohen is an expert on health law and bioethics. He says that while many employees believe HIPAA laws may protect them from having to provide proof of vaccination, that’s just not the case.

“HIPAA is largely irrelevant [in this case],” Cohen said. “Most of these employers are not going to be covered entities under the statutes, so they’re not even covered”

Cohen says HIPAA only applies in health care settings. “Health information generated in an encounter with a physician [would be covered by HIPAA],” he said. “That’s not what a vaccination card is.”