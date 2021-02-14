New curfew in effect for New York bars, restaurants, casinos, gyms

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR/WIVB) — On Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an Executive Order saying bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, casinos, billiards halls, and other State Liquor Authority-licensed establishments could stay open until 11 p.m.
The governor says the curfew extension is a result of declining COVID-19 related hospitalizations and infection rates.
“Hospitalizations and the positivity rate continue to decline, and with the holiday surge now in our rear-view mirror, we must keep taking steps to further re-open the economy safely and responsibly.”
“Accordingly, I have already signed an Executive Order to move the closing times for restaurants and bars to 11 p.m. statewide, and now we will do the same for gyms and fitness centers, casinos, billiards halls and any other location with an SLA license. As we move forward, we will continue to follow the science and data and take these kinds of steps to help us finally return to normal.”Andrew Cuomo
Governor of New York
On Friday, Cuomo announced a statewide change from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. for restaurants and bars, effective Valentine’s Day.