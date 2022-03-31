NEW YORK (WWTI) — Nearly 70 million COVID-19 over-the-counter tests have been distributed by New York State so far as part of ongoing efforts to protect New Yorkers during the pandemic, according to Governor Hochul’s office.

“As we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, test kits are a critical tool in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and prevent exposure to others,” Governor Hochul said. “We have already distributed nearly 70 million COVID-19 tests, and we will continue to focus our efforts on distributing at-home tests to New Yorkers and build up our stockpile so we can bolster our preparedness for the future, keep our communities safe, and safely move forward through this pandemic.”

As more New Yorkers use at-home tests rather than on-site testing, the New York State is scaling down its testing sites. The state has retained contracts to quickly re-open testing sites through June if the need arises. Nearly 100,000 tests have been conducted at state testing sites since January 7.

There are 1,910 registered locations to obtain a test in New York State. All 15 of the state’s vaccine sites remain open and New Yorkers over the age of 50 are encouraged to get a second booster in accordance with the recently expanded CDC guidance.

According to the governor’s office, 68,890,256 tests have been distributed throughout New York since the beginning of the year, including over 33 million tests to schools, 19.5 million tests to nursing homes and adult-care facilities, and more than 12.5 million tests to local officials.

Earlier this month, Governor Hochul announced that more than 20 million COVID-19 over-the-counter tests will be distributed across the state through spring to bolster New York State’s ongoing preparedness efforts.

The spring plan includes distributions of over-the-counter test kits to nursing homes, adult care facilities, NYC Housing Authority tenants, food banks, senior centers, and schools during the next few months to help identify new COVID-19 cases. Nearly 23 million over-the-counter COVID-19 tests have been stored to help prepare for any potential surges later this year.

“COVID is still a very real threat and it’s critical we remain vigilant in our work to protect communities,” DHSES Commissioner Jackie Bray said. “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York has expanded our testing distribution operation to a scale few might have thought possible just a year ago, but we cannot rest on this accomplishment alone. As we move forward into the spring, we will continue to support our local partners however we can to ensure New Yorkers have the tools to stay safe and healthy.”