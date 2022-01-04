Montgomery County launches portal to report at-home COVID test results

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County has launched an online portal for residents to report positive COVID-19 results from an at-home test. Test results can be reported to the Montgomery County Public Health Department using the portal on the county website.

The county said results from COVID tests performed at a pharmacy or laboratory are automatically reported to the health department, though it may take several days.

After receiving a positive test result, health officials said the person should isolate for five days. After the five days, the person can leave isolation if they have no symptoms or do not have a fever for at least 24 hours after.

Montgomery County has adopted the CDC guidance for isolation and quarantine, which is five days in isolation if a person tests positive or if they have symptoms after being in close contact with a COVID positive person. If the person does have symptoms, they don’t have to quarantine but should wear a mask around everyone for 10 days.

These guidelines depend on whether a person has been vaccinated or not. The full updated guidelines can be found on the CDC website.

For isolation and quarantine protocols, as well as the test result portal, you can visit the Montgomery County website. Affirmation of isolation and completion of isolation forms can also be found on the website.