Mohawk Ambulance calls for medical professionals to help with vaccination staffing needs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mohawk Ambulance Service is calling on medical personnel within the Capital Region to apply to help with the mobile and drive-thru vaccination stations.

Open positions include:

RN (certification/license required)

Physician Assistants (certification/license required)

EMTs (certification/license required)

Paramedics (certification/license required)

Non-clinical intake & vaccination coordinators and support staff

Non-clinical support staff volunteers (provides critical assistance and coordination of activities to clinical staff)

Qualified individuals can apply by sending their resume to jobs@mohawkambulance.com. A member of Human Resources will review all submissions and will contact applicants if their abilities and experience work well with position requirements.

Pay rates for all hired applicants will be based on licensure and certifications held. Job positions range from full time, part time, temporary and contract by contract basis.

For more information on current openings visit Mohawk Ambulance Service online.