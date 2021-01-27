Mobile distribution vehicle aims to help with COVID vaccination effort

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohawk Ambulance Service is hoping to reach more people during the coronavirus vaccine process with their Mobile Vaccine Distribution Vehicle.

By going mobile, the ambulance service has the ability to administer more than 250,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the region by establishing pop-up sites.

A trailer is outfitted with a generator and furnace to ensure its warm inside. It can also supply power to the deep freezers that are used to keep the vaccine at subzero temperatures.

Now they’re just waiting on more of the supply.

“To the public I would say be a little patient with us,” Jovan Cruz, Mohawk Ambulance Dir. of Operations, said. “The vaccine is in high demand. Everybody wants it. From all the research out there, it is safe to get the vaccine and highly recommended to get the vaccine.”

Earlier this month, Mohawk announced a partnership with Albany County to help vaccinate residents who may have trouble reaching vaccination sites.