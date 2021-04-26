Mixed views in Massachusetts about mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — It’s been more than a year since masks have become a normal accessory, and it’s been an official mandate in the Commonwealth since November.

States like Connecticut and Rhode Island have announced they’ll be lifting their mandates in May. Some local residents are ready for that to happen in Massachusetts.

“I’m hoping it will happen soon because I’m an anti-mask. We’ve been to North Carolina and this was around Christmas and a lot of people weren’t wearing masks there, so hopefully, soon we’ll get rid of them here and we can get back to regular life,” Scott Day from Palmer said.

Other residents believe that lifting the mandate wouldn’t make much of a difference if the mandate was lifted.

“I think there would be a lot of people still wearing the masks,” Richard Gagnon from Westfield said. “If you’re comfortable keeping your mask on and you know its helping people out and keeping people safe, Why mess with it? Just keep it on.”

Despite other New England states making plans to lose the mask, Gov. Charlie Baker said he wants to continue his plan to slowly reopen the state.