Massachusetts restaurants feeding people in need during COVID-19 pandemic

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Feeding the Frontlines, an effort to deliver meals prepared by local restaurants to individuals and families in need of food during the pandemic, launches Tuesday.

The Downtown Northampton Association, and local sustainable agriculture and food systems organization Grow Food Northampton partnered to make this project possible.

According to a news release sent to 22News, toward the beginning of the pandemic, the DNA worked with downtown Northampton restaurants on a Feeding the Frontlines project to get meals to healthcare workers in hospitals battling COVID-19. Recently, the DNA’s Executive Director, Amy Cahillane, wanted to use this model to get restaurant meals to members of the Northampton community experiencing food insecurity, as well.

The project will start on Tuesday with 24 meals prepared by Jake’s that will be delivered to Community Food Distribution Project participants living at Florence Heights and the Lumber Yard. Additional Northampton restaurants will join in in the coming weeks and meals will be delivered, along with the usual produce and foods, on a rotating basis to all of the 13 locations currently served by the CFDP.

The news release states the meals will include meatloaf, garlic green beans, and smoked gouda mac and cheese.

“Knowing that Grow Food Northampton has, since the start of the pandemic, conducted the Community Food Distribution Project to deliver fresh produce and other foods to people experiencing food insecurity made me think, this could be a beautiful partnership! We can support our local restaurants by purchasing their meals and work with Grow Food Northampton to get them to the people who need them the most,” Cahillane said.

According to Cahillane, Whalen Insurance in Northampton supplied the seed funding that both supports the local restaurants and feeds the families in need.

Francie Lin, Grow Food Northampton’s Food Access Coordinator said they’ve provided fresh, organic produce purchased from local farms and other foods supplied by the Northampton Survival Center to over 800 families and 2,000 individuals.

Other restaurants participating in the program include the following: