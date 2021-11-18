Massachusetts COVID report: 20 new deaths, 2,650 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 20 new confirmed deaths and 2,650 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 1,166

5-9 years: 2,305

10-14 years: 2,195

15-19 years: 1,349

20-29 years: 3,529

30-39 years: 3,415

40-49 years: 2,838

50-59 years: 2,515

60-69 years: 1,758

70-79 years: 835

80+ years: 497

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 97,274 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,487,213 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 16,975 new individuals have tested positive with 2,506,030 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.84%

Hospitalizations

There are 642 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 124 patients that are in intensive care units and 63 patients intubated. There are 237 patients of the 642 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 2,650

Total Cases: 823,800

New Deaths: 20

Total Deaths: 18,826

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 339

Total Cases: 60,499

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 409

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 62

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,821

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 329

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 172

Total Confirmed Cases: 67,997

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,687

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 45

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,108

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 26

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,678

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Higher education

There are 576 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 288,123 new tests reported with a total of 11,502,917.