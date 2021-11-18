Massachusetts COVID report: 20 new deaths, 2,650 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 20 new confirmed deaths and 2,650 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID cases by age
- 0-4 years: 1,166
- 5-9 years: 2,305
- 10-14 years: 2,195
- 15-19 years: 1,349
- 20-29 years: 3,529
- 30-39 years: 3,415
- 40-49 years: 2,838
- 50-59 years: 2,515
- 60-69 years: 1,758
- 70-79 years: 835
- 80+ years: 497
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 97,274 new tests were performed with an overall of 32,487,213 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 16,975 new individuals have tested positive with 2,506,030 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations
There are 642 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 124 patients that are in intensive care units and 63 patients intubated. There are 237 patients of the 642 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID cases
- New Cases: 2,650
- Total Cases: 823,800
- New Deaths: 20
- Total Deaths: 18,826
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 339
- Total Cases: 60,499
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 409
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 62
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,821
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 329
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 172
- Total Confirmed Cases: 67,997
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,687
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 45
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,108
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 26
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,678
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123
Higher education
There are 576 new cases in the last week with a total of 25,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 288,123 new tests reported with a total of 11,502,917.