Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 20 new deaths, 3,173 new cases

COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 20 new confirmed deaths and 3,173 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts from Friday through Sunday.

Total COVID cases by age group

  • 0-4 years: 898
  • 5-9 years: 1,578
  • 10-14 years: 1,671
  • 15-19 years: 1,086
  • 20-29 years: 2,577
  • 30-39 years: 2,878
  • 40-49 years: 2,246
  • 50-59 years: 2,149
  • 60-69 years: 1,633
  • 70-79 years: 877
  • 80+ years: 491

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 206,974 new tests were performed with an overall of 30,669,295 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 21,401 new individuals have tested positive with 2,245,335 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.57%

Hospitalizations

There are 527 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 133 patients that are in intensive care units and 76 patients intubated. There are 200 patients of the 527 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

  • New Cases: 3,173
  • Total Cases: 789,316
  • New Deaths: 20
  • Total Deaths: 18,540

Probable COVID cases

  • New Cases: 219
  • Total Cases: 56,728
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 391

Berkshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 99
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 8,798
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 322

Hampden County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 285
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 65,381
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,658

Hampshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 44
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,597
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 22
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,431
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Higher education

There are 352 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 303,965 new tests reported with a total of 10,698,950.

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

