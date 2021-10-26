Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 20 new deaths, 3,173 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 20 new confirmed deaths and 3,173 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts from Friday through Sunday.

Total COVID cases by age group

0-4 years: 898

5-9 years: 1,578

10-14 years: 1,671

15-19 years: 1,086

20-29 years: 2,577

30-39 years: 2,878

40-49 years: 2,246

50-59 years: 2,149

60-69 years: 1,633

70-79 years: 877

80+ years: 491

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 206,974 new tests were performed with an overall of 30,669,295 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 21,401 new individuals have tested positive with 2,245,335 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.57%

Hospitalizations

There are 527 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 133 patients that are in intensive care units and 76 patients intubated. There are 200 patients of the 527 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 3,173

Total Cases: 789,316

New Deaths: 20

Total Deaths: 18,540

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 219

Total Cases: 56,728

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 391

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 99

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,798

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 322

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 285

Total Confirmed Cases: 65,381

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,658

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 44

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,597

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 22

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,431

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Higher education

There are 352 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 303,965 new tests reported with a total of 10,698,950.