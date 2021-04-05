Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 30 new deaths, 2,263 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 30 newly confirmed deaths and 2,263 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 11 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, Granby, Hampden, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Palmer, Springfield, Ware, and Williamstown.
Total COVID-19 cases by age group
- 0-19 years: 6,401
- 20-29 years: 5,378
- 30-39 years: 3,748
- 40-49 years: 3,239
- 50-59 years: 3,301
- 60-69 years: 1,964
- 70-79 years: 657
- 80+ years: 286
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 116,516 new tests were performed with an overall of 19,138,478 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,219,535 tests were first time tests and 13,918,943 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 2,840 new individuals have tested positive with 661,165 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.29 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.44%.
Hospitalizations
There are 707 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 164 patients that are in intensive care units and 93 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 64-years-old.
As of Saturday, 85.7% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,194 medical/surgical beds with 958 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 95 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID cases
- New Cases: 2,263
- Total Cases: 605,055
- Estimated Active Cases: 34,157
- New Deaths: 30
- Total Deaths: 16,938
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 190
- Total Cases: 38,177
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 343
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 35
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,641
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 278
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 10
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,245
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 109
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 37
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,428
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 284
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 232
- Total Confirmed Cases: 46,464
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,455
Higher education
There are 879 new cases in the last week with a total of 15,294 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 267,776 new tests reported with a total of 6,125,528 tests performed.
COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 34,968
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 424
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 8,993