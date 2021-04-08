Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 21 new deaths, 2,292 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 21 newly confirmed deaths and 2,292 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 11 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, Granby, Hampden, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Palmer, Springfield, Ware, and Williamstown.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group

0-4 years: 1,116

5-9 years: 1,396

10-14 years: 1,722

15-19 years: 2,748

20-29 years: 6,375

30-39 years: 4,221

40-49 years: 3,395

50-59 years: 3,434

60-69 years: 2,022

70-79 years: 640

80+ years: 292

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 118,123 new tests were performed with an overall of 19,431,439 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,935 new individuals have tested positive with 670,138 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.31 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.46%.

Hospitalizations

There are 755 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 179 patients that are in intensive care units and 105 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 86.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,188 medical/surgical beds with 985 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 156 beds and 98 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 2,292

Total Cases: 611,825

Estimated Active Cases: 35,075

New Deaths: 21

Total Deaths: 17,014

Probable COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 258

Total Cases: 38,748

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 344

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 31

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,735

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 281

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 170

Total Confirmed Cases: 47,025

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,461

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 25

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,523

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 284

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 3

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,280

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 110

Higher Education:

There are 737 new cases in the last week with a total of 16,031 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 255,589 new tests reported with a total of 6,381,117 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: