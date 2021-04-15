Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 14 new deaths, 2,004 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 14 newly confirmed deaths and 2,004 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 15 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Granby, Hampden, Holyoke, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Palmer, Southampton, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield, and Williamstown.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group

0-4 years: 1,235

5-9 years: 1,469

10-14 years: 1,816

15-19 years: 2,696

20-29 years: 5,942

30-39 years: 4,419

40-49 years: 3,227

50-59 years: 3,155

60-69 years: 1,924

70-79 years: 546

80+ years: 287

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 114,256 new tests were performed with an overall of 20,045,384 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,118 new individuals have tested positive with 691,045 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.25 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.39%.

Hospitalizations

There are 711 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 159 patients that are in intensive care units and 101 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 88.1% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,196 medical/surgical beds with 1,020 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 95 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 2,004

Total Cases: 624,666

Estimated Active Cases: 35,786

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 17,082

Probable COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 240

Total Cases: 40,277

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 345

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 30

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,955

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 282

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,341

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 110

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 184

Total Confirmed Cases: 48,320

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,472

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 22

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,683

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 284

Higher education

There are 626 new cases in the last week with a total of 16,657 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 271,465 new tests reported with a total of 6,652,582 tests performed.

COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities