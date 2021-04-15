Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 14 new deaths, 2,004 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 14 newly confirmed deaths and 2,004 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 15 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Granby, Hampden, Holyoke, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Palmer, Southampton, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield, and Williamstown.
Total COVID-19 cases by age group
- 0-4 years: 1,235
- 5-9 years: 1,469
- 10-14 years: 1,816
- 15-19 years: 2,696
- 20-29 years: 5,942
- 30-39 years: 4,419
- 40-49 years: 3,227
- 50-59 years: 3,155
- 60-69 years: 1,924
- 70-79 years: 546
- 80+ years: 287
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 114,256 new tests were performed with an overall of 20,045,384 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,118 new individuals have tested positive with 691,045 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.25 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.39%.
Hospitalizations
There are 711 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 159 patients that are in intensive care units and 101 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.
As of Wednesday, 88.1% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,196 medical/surgical beds with 1,020 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 95 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases
- New Cases: 2,004
- Total Cases: 624,666
- Estimated Active Cases: 35,786
- New Deaths: 14
- Total Deaths: 17,082
Probable COVID-19 cases
- New Cases: 240
- Total Cases: 40,277
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 345
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 30
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,955
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 282
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 8
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,341
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 110
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 184
- Total Confirmed Cases: 48,320
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,472
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 22
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,683
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 284
Higher education
There are 626 new cases in the last week with a total of 16,657 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 271,465 new tests reported with a total of 6,652,582 tests performed.
COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 35,050
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 424
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 9,018