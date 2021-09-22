Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 25 new deaths, 1,283 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 25 new confirmed deaths and 1,283 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 1,147

5-9 years: 1,591

10-14 years: 1,446

15-19 years: 1,688

20-29 years: 4,911

30-39 years: 3,549

40-49 years: 2,616

50-59 years: 2,435

60-69 years: 1,646

70-79 years: 960

80+ years: 499

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 43,033 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,841,784 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 9,333 new individuals have tested positive with 1,919,039 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.10%

Hospitalizations

There are 636 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 173 patients that are in intensive care units and 103 patients intubated. There are 211 patients of the 636 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID ases

New Cases: 1,283

Total Cases: 743,950

New Deaths: 25

Total Deaths: 18,094

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 99

Total Cases: 52,975

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 386

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,913

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 312

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 141

Total Confirmed Cases: 61,191

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,598

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 20

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,911

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 311

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 17

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,125

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 118

Higher Education

There are 775 new cases in the last week with a total of 20,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 265,392 new tests reported with a total of 9,067,536.