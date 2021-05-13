Massachusetts children 12 to 15 can now get the Pfizer vaccine

SPRINGFIELD (WWLP/AP) — Following approval from the CDC Wednesday, thousands of teens are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Massachusetts adolescents ages 12 to 15 can start getting vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine Thursday at locations like CVS.

The state will begin delivering shots into the arms of the 400,000 Massachusetts residents who fall into that age slot. Gov. Charlie Baker said doses could start as soon as the CDC issued that approval. Newly eligible teens can now schedule an appointment or walk in to any Mass vaccination site, regional collaboratives, or any CVS Pharmacy participating in the federal vaccination program that is offering Pfizer.

Teens ages 12 through 17 must have a consent form signed by a legal parent or guardian. You can find that form on Mass.gov. Teens do not have to be accompanied by a guardian to their appointment but must have that form signed.

“We want to make sure that we get everybody eligible to be vaccinated, vaccinated,” the Republican governor said Wednesday. Baker made the comments after touring a Norwood facility of Moderna, which is also seeking permission to offer a COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds.

Baker said the administration is seeking input from pediatricians and primary care physicians and said regional health collaboratives will also play a role in delivering shots to young people.

The Food and Drug Administration this week cleared the expanded use of the Pfizer vaccine shots, citing evidence the shots worked as well in those 12 to 15 years old as those 16 and older. States had been waiting for Wednesday’s recommendations from advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pfizer is not the only company seeking to lower the age limit for its vaccine. Moderna recently said preliminary results from its study in 12- to 17-year-olds show strong protection and no serious side effects — data the FDA will need to scrutinize.

