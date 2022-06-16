GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Crossgates Mall will be closing. The site will be permanently closed as of Friday, June 24.

The Crossgates site opened in the former Lord & Taylor store in April 2021 after being relocated from UAlbany. In January, Crossgates opened a COVID testing site at the old Ruby Tuesday, but that has since closed.

“New York State’s mass vaccination sites were originally set up to rapidly deploy the COVID-19 vaccine to the public at-large as efficiently as possible. Since that time, a network of more 8,500 providers joined the vaccination effort and now delivers the bulk of vaccinations statewide – with over 39 million doses of vaccines administered to date. As vaccines have become widely available, demand at state-run sites has declined precipitously. With the broad network of providers and vaccine access, the cost of operating state-run sites is no longer warranted.” New York State Department of Health

The Aviation Mall vaccination also closed on Thursday, June 16. The site originally closed in July 2021, but opened back up five months later in December.