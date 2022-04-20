ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) is still requiring masks on its public transit. This comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate for public transportation across the United States on Monday.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul held a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday in which she stressed mask-wearing in New York. Although the national mask mandate for public transportation was struck down, Hochul said the state mask mandate remains in effect for public transportation, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care settings.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced on Monday that it is no longer enforcing mask-wearing in airports and on airplanes. Amtrak is also no longer requiring masks on its trains.

CDTA serves Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, and Rensselaer counties. You can read CDTA’s full statement below: