SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting April 7, Proctors Collaborative is making masks optional for patrons and volunteers for most performances at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady and Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs. However, masks are still required at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany for those over three years old.

Proctors Collaborative, which oversees the three locations, dropped its vaccine mandate on February 28. However, masks were still required at each location.

Visitors may still wear masks if they would like. The Collaborative said protocols for some events may differ depending on the performer. The venue would then communicate and enforce those protocols.

Food and drink are now allowed in the venue’s respective theaters. The Collaborative said a vaccine requirement remains in place for staff but masks are now optional. Staff will need to wear masks if they are in direct contact with performers whose contracts require mask-wearing.

The Collaborative said it could change protocols again, including the reinstatement of mask-wearing, to comply with health policy changes and recommendations.