ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Public Library is asking staff and visitors over the age of 2 to wear masks in each of its branches. Library officials said they are following the Albany County Department of Health’s recommendation to return to mask-wearing.

On April 25, the Albany County Department of Health issued an official public health advisory strongly recommending all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in indoor public spaces. The library also made this decision based on its operations plan.

The mask policy went into effect on Wednesday. It applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors.

Albany Public Library said it will continue to provide masks to visitors who don’t have one. The library has 7 branches located around Albany.