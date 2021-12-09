Mask mandate returning to Oneida County Monday

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR/WUTR) — After a week of triple-digit daily case numbers and two confirmed cases of the omicron variant, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente will institute new public health measures, ordering different rules based on the type of venue.

Regardless of vaccination status, masks will be required for people inside all public indoor places like grocery stores, theaters, and sports venues. Restaurants are included, except for people seated at a table.

For private venues hosting wedding receptions or parties, temperature checks are required for attendees instead of masks. Any type of business or venue can opt out of the rules if they commit to checking people’s vaccine status at the door.

The mandatory mask policy for public indoor spaces rules will be in place from Monday, December 13 to January 10. The policy will also be evaluated before the end date for possible early termination.

Picente made the announcement Thursday morning at a breakfast meeting at the Harts Hill Inn in Whitesboro. Part of Picente’s announcement includes the fact that the new mask policy will be evaluated prior to the January 10 expiration date to see if any changes are warranted.

Oneida County has averaged over 180 new COVID positives a day over the past five days. There were also 11 COVID-related deaths recorded in the county.