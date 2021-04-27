Mask guidelines change, public urged not to let guard down

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York will follow newly released guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which ease restrictions of mask wearing for fully vaccinated Americans.

Mask wearing in-doors for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people is still required. Fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks in most outdoor scenarios. They’re still urged to wear them at large outdoor gatherings.

While the news is promising in the fight against COVID-19, UAlbany Professor of Epidemiology Dr. Eli Rosenberg is warning the public to not let their guard down.

“It could send the broader signal that this is more over than it is,” Rosenberg said.

About 380,000 people in the Capital Region are fully vaccinated.

“We’re still in the midst of a pandemic and these are small changes, and they’re encouraging, but this is not time to throw all caution to the wind,” Rosenberg said.

Yesterday’s daily percent positive in the Capital Region was 2.4 percent. Despite positive strides, that percentage is higher than the COVID-positive percentage for the Capital Region all of last summer.

“We’re still in a very tenuous moment in the epidemic. So, if we send the signal to potentially unvaccinated people that things are different, they don’t have to wear a mask, that could have negative consequences,” Rosenberg said.