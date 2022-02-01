Maria College reschedules COVID vaccination clinic to Feb. 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maria College has rescheduled its COVID-19 vaccination clinic to February 3 due to expected inclement weather. The walk-in clinic is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marian Hall.

The full series of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine and booster doses are available while supplies last. The clinic is free, open to the public and no appointments are necessary.

All vaccinations and booster doses will be administered by certified Maria College faculty, staff or students.

Eligibility requirements

  • Anyone that is unvaccinated against COVID
  • Anyone that needs to complete the primary series of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine
  • Anyone that meets eligibility criteria for a single booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

If you have questions about eligibility, you can call Maria College at (518) 764-4718.  

