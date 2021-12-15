Maria College holding walk-in COVID vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 27, 2021 file photo, a medical worker prepares a shot of the Moderna vaccine during a vaccination campaign at Saint Damien Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The White House says the U.S. has donated its 200 millionth COVID-19 shot to help vaccinate the rest of the world. The Biden administration is aiming to lead a global vaccination campaign even as it rolls out boosters for domestic use. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn, file)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maria College is holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on December 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The college will be offering Moderna first, second and booster doses.

The clinic will be at Maria College’s McAuley Building and is co-sponsored by St. Peter’s Health Partners. All vaccinations and booster doses will be administered by certified Maria College faculty, staff or students.

Eligibility requirements include:

Any individual that is unvaccinated against COVID

Any individual that needs to complete the primary series of the Moderna vaccine

Any individual that meets eligibility criteria for a single booster dose of the Moderna vaccine six months after completion of the primary series.

The clinic is open to the public and no appointments are necessary. For questions about eligibility, you can call Maria College at​ (518) 764-4718.