Maria College holding public Moderna booster clinic

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 27, 2021 file photo, a medical worker prepares a shot of the Moderna vaccine during a vaccination campaign at Saint Damien Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The White House says the U.S. has donated its 200 millionth COVID-19 shot to help vaccinate the rest of the world. The Biden administration is aiming to lead a global vaccination campaign even as it rolls out boosters for domestic use. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn, file)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maria College, in partnership with St. Peter’s Health Partners, is hosting a Moderna booster dose clinic. The clinic is November 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the college’s Marian Hall.

To be eligible, you must meet the state’s eligibility requirements and have completed the primary series six months beforehand. The eligibility requirements can be found on New York State’s website.

The clinic is open to the public and the boosters are free. No appointments are necessary. All booster doses will be administered by certified Maria College faculty or students.

If you have questions about the clinic, you can call Maria College at 518-764-4718.