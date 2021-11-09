Maria College holding public Moderna booster clinic

COVID-19

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maria College, in partnership with St. Peter’s Health Partners, is hosting a Moderna booster dose clinic. The clinic is November 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the college’s Marian Hall.

To be eligible, you must meet the state’s eligibility requirements and have completed the primary series six months beforehand. The eligibility requirements can be found on New York State’s website.

The clinic is open to the public and the boosters are free. No appointments are necessary. All booster doses will be administered by certified Maria College faculty or students. 

If you have questions about the clinic, you can call Maria College at 518-764-4718.

