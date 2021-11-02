Maria College holding public COVID vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 27, 2021 file photo, a medical worker prepares a shot of the Moderna vaccine during a vaccination campaign at Saint Damien Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The White House says the U.S. has donated its 200 millionth COVID-19 shot to help vaccinate the rest of the world. The Biden administration is aiming to lead a global vaccination campaign even as it rolls out boosters for domestic use. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn, file)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maria College, in partnership with St. Peter’s Health Partners, is holding a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic on November 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic is free and no appointments are necessary.

The clinic will be at the college’s Marian Hall and the Moderna vaccine will be available. The vaccines will be administered by certified Maria College faculty or staff members.

Eligibility requirements for the vaccine include:

Any individual that is unvaccinated against COVID

Any individual that needs to complete the primary series of the Moderna vaccine

Any individual that meets eligibility criteria for a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine six months after completion of the primary series.

To see if you are eligible for a booster shot, you can visit the New York State website. If you have questions about the clinic, you can call Maria College at 518-764-4718.