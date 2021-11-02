Maria College holding public COVID vaccine clinic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maria College, in partnership with St. Peter’s Health Partners, is holding a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic on November 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic is free and no appointments are necessary.
The clinic will be at the college’s Marian Hall and the Moderna vaccine will be available. The vaccines will be administered by certified Maria College faculty or staff members.
Eligibility requirements for the vaccine include:
- Any individual that is unvaccinated against COVID
- Any individual that needs to complete the primary series of the Moderna vaccine
- Any individual that meets eligibility criteria for a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine six months after completion of the primary series.
To see if you are eligible for a booster shot, you can visit the New York State website. If you have questions about the clinic, you can call Maria College at 518-764-4718.