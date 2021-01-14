Major attractions transform into COVID-19 vaccination mega sites

A person walks into an entrance to Disneyland in Anaheim on Sept. 30, 2020, after Disney said it was laying off 28,000 workers amid the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on theme parks. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — There are new mega sites popping up across the country for people to get their COVID-19 vaccination. From Disneyland to Yankee Stadium, health officials are preparing to switch major attractions into mega vaccination sites.

Other states in the U.S. are doing the same. These popular attractions are now morphing into vaccination sites:

Disneyland in Anaheim, California

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Fairgrounds in Dallas, Texas

Yankee Stadium in New York, New York

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

New York State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse, New York

In Portland, Oregon, the first drive-thru vaccination site opened this week. For many people getting the shot, safety and social distancing is still top of mind.

In San Diego, the city is prepared to open a mega site that operates seven days a week and vaccinates about 5,000 health care workers a day.

Near Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the typically long lines that wrap around parking lots for testing are gone. Health officials are preparing to change the site into a vaccination location instead.

According to the California Department of Public Health, the state has received more than 2 million doses of the vaccine. But as of Monday, less than a third have been administered.

But at mega sites, California health officials plan to vaccinate as many as 12,000 people a day. Health officials say it will be weeks before they can reach that goal.