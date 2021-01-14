Major attractions transform into COVID-19 vaccination mega sites

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — There are new mega sites popping up across the country for people to get their COVID-19 vaccination. From Disneyland to Yankee Stadium, health officials are preparing to switch major attractions into mega vaccination sites.
Other states in the U.S. are doing the same. These popular attractions are now morphing into vaccination sites:
- Disneyland in Anaheim, California
- Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Fairgrounds in Dallas, Texas
- Yankee Stadium in New York, New York
- Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- New York State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse, New York
In Portland, Oregon, the first drive-thru vaccination site opened this week. For many people getting the shot, safety and social distancing is still top of mind.
In San Diego, the city is prepared to open a mega site that operates seven days a week and vaccinates about 5,000 health care workers a day.
Near Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the typically long lines that wrap around parking lots for testing are gone. Health officials are preparing to change the site into a vaccination location instead.
According to the California Department of Public Health, the state has received more than 2 million doses of the vaccine. But as of Monday, less than a third have been administered.
But at mega sites, California health officials plan to vaccinate as many as 12,000 people a day. Health officials say it will be weeks before they can reach that goal.
