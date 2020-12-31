Local urgent care workers receive Moderna vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a big day for some urgent care employees here in the Capital Region! Four healthcare workers at Central Med Urgent Care in Albany received the first round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

On average, the clinic sees about 80 to 100 patients a day, many of whom come in to be tested for the coronavirus. The doctors at Central Med said the vaccine has been long awaited, and the day was filled with pure excitement and joy.

“It’s a huge relief!” Dr. Nosa Lebarty said. “It feels good just because of the amount of work we do here and the amount of people we come in contact with. It’s a huge, huge relief! Really!”

“We can’t be more thrilled than right now to be able to offer this to the public!” Dr. Jina Nocera said. “We are all in this fight together!”

The doctors said they hardly felt any pain when receiving the vaccine and added that it was actually less painful than getting the flu shot.

As soon as they are given the go-ahead from the department of health, the doctors said they are looking forward to vaccinating patients. For the time being, they advise everyone to continue social distancing and washing their hands to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.