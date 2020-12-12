Local company looks to freeze dry COVID vaccine

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York is one step closer to rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine, which requires a very cold delivery chain. One local freeze drying company is seeking action in a different way.

Millrock Technology is a freeze drying solutions company in Kingston that works hand-in-hand with pharmaceutical and biotech industries. They have products and technology to stabilize vaccines at room temperature.

Freeze drying is a water removal process that preserves materials like a vaccine. Owner T.N. Thompson said freeze drying could have major benefits across the globe.

“What everybody is working on now in the vaccine industry is a freeze dried version of that in the next round of things,” he said. “Countries that are developing them out to those third world applications where people are, the doctors can put the vials in their bag, carry them through the desert, or wherever, get to a location and actually be able to inject people”

Thompson said in the near future, he believes freeze drying will be necessary to get the COVID-19 vaccine around the world.