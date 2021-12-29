KN95 masks, at-home COVID tests available for Fulton County residents

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Public Health Department said New York State has provided the county with at-home COVID-19 tests and KN95 masks. The supplies are limited and available to Fulton County residents.

The masks and test kits are available at the following locations:

  • Fulton County Department of Social Services
  • Fulton County Office of the Aging
  • Fulton County Probation Office
  • Fulton County Veterans Office
  • Gloversville Library
  • Johnstown Library
  • Johnstown Senior Center
  • Town of Broadalbin
  • Town of Caroga
  • Town of Johnstown
  • Town of Mayfield
  • Town of Northampton
  • Town of Perth
  • Town of Stratford
  • Gloversville Housing Authority
  • Gloversville Senior Center
  • Town of Ephratah (only open on Thursday)
  • Town of Oppenheim (only open on Thursday)

You can call or visit the location website to confirm hours and supply availability.

