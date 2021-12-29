KN95 masks, at-home COVID tests available for Fulton County residents

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Public Health Department said New York State has provided the county with at-home COVID-19 tests and KN95 masks. The supplies are limited and available to Fulton County residents.
The masks and test kits are available at the following locations:
- Fulton County Department of Social Services
- Fulton County Office of the Aging
- Fulton County Probation Office
- Fulton County Veterans Office
- Gloversville Library
- Johnstown Library
- Johnstown Senior Center
- Town of Broadalbin
- Town of Caroga
- Town of Johnstown
- Town of Mayfield
- Town of Northampton
- Town of Perth
- Town of Stratford
- Gloversville Housing Authority
- Gloversville Senior Center
- Town of Ephratah (only open on Thursday)
- Town of Oppenheim (only open on Thursday)
You can call or visit the location website to confirm hours and supply availability.