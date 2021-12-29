KN95 masks, at-home COVID tests available for Fulton County residents

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Public Health Department said New York State has provided the county with at-home COVID-19 tests and KN95 masks. The supplies are limited and available to Fulton County residents.

The masks and test kits are available at the following locations:

Fulton County Department of Social Services

Fulton County Office of the Aging

Fulton County Probation Office

Fulton County Veterans Office

Gloversville Library

Johnstown Library

Johnstown Senior Center

Town of Broadalbin

Town of Caroga

Town of Johnstown

Town of Mayfield

Town of Northampton

Town of Perth

Town of Stratford

Gloversville Housing Authority

Gloversville Senior Center

Town of Ephratah (only open on Thursday)

Town of Oppenheim (only open on Thursday)

You can call or visit the location website to confirm hours and supply availability.